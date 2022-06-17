From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives has summoned the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Farouk Yahaya, to appear before its Committee on Army to provide details on the numerical strength of the Nigerian Army.

Yahaya is expected to furnish the committee with details of the total number of personnel recruited and trained by the Nigerian Army between 2017 and 2021.

The House Committee on Army was to ensure compliance and report back to the parliament within four weeks for further legislative action.

These followed the adoption of a motion by Sergius Ogun, at yesterday’s plenary, on the need to ascertain the total number of personnel recruited and trained by the Nigerian Army between 2017 and 2021, as well as the current numerical strength of the force.

Ogun, in his motion, said the army in the last five years has conducted several recruitment exercise into the Force.

Nevertheless, he expressed worries that despite the several personnel recruitment exercises, and the huge fund expended on the force by the government, the Nigerian Army ranks 35th in the World Military Strength Index Report for 2022 as released by the Global Fire Power.

In a related development, the House charged the Federal Government to comb Owo forest reserves and fish out those involved in various crimes in the area, including those behind the attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, and bring them to justice.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the member representing Owo/Ose federal constituency of Ondo State,

Adelegbe Oluwatimehin, on the recent killing of worshipers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, by gunmen, at yesterday’s plenary.

Oluwatimehin, in his motion, noted that attack by gunmen on helpless citizens in the area recently has become a regular occurrence. He added that if drastic measures are not taken, communities in the area would be wiped out by gunmen.

