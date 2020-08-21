Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has suspended all investigations, public hearings and committee meetings until the resumption of plenary on September 15.

A letter by the House Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, dated August 19 and addressed to chairmen of standing and ad-hoc committees ordered the stop of all committee activities forthwith.

However, the letter with reference number NASS9HR/OLDR/ADM/Vol. 1. 0031 and titled “Notice of suspension of activities, meetings, public hearings and all engagements of the standing and ad hoc committees” did not give reasons for the directive.

There were indications, yesterday, that the directive may not be unconnected to issues relating to some of the ongoing probes in the House, especially the investigation into the $400 millon Chinese loan being sought by the Federal Government for rail projects and other loans so far obtained by the government.

Chairman, House committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, told our correspondent in a telephone interview that it had come to the knowledge of leadership that some of the committee activities going on are not backed by the resolution of the House.

Kalu, who did not mention the specific activity that does have the backing of the House, added that the essence of the recess was for members to rest.

“We are on holiday. The day the speaker said we were going on recess, the speaker said every activity should be suspended. “

The probe of the Chinese loans agreement by the House Committee on Treaties, Agreements and Protocol has been trailed by controversy.

While the committee chairman, Ossai Nicholas Ossai, observed that some of the clauses in the loan agreements were threats to the sovereignty of the country, the Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi, who engaged in a hot exchange with Ossai at Monday’s investigative hearing, described the probe as political.

As tension mounted during Monday’s investigative hearing, te speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila had to intervene by directing the committee to take a 10 minutes break.