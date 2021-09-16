From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has charged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to halt the killings in Plateau State.

The House also charged the government to redeem its pledge of N10 billion for the resettlement of victims of the attacks in Plateau state, as well as extend similar privileges accorded to victims of crises in the North East and other parts of the country to the victims.

The House equally mandated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately conduct a bye-election, to fill the vacant seat of Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency, so that the constituents can have a voice in the federal legislature.

Also, the Green chamber mandated the Speaker to lead a high-powered delegation to pay a condolence visit to the Government of Plateau State and commiserate with the governor on the loss of lives and properties.

These followed the adoption of a motion by the chairman, House Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gadgi, on “urgent need to address the incessant and barbaric killings in Plateau State.”

