From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representative has tasked the Nigerian Police Trust Fund to ensure prudent management of its resources.

The chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs, Usman Bello Kumar, gave the charge, after the National Assembly approved N11 billion as 2020 capital budget of the Trust Fund.

Kumo noted that Trust was established as part of government efforts to ensure a better equipped and funded police force, with the objective of improving policing in the country.

“My expectation from the Trust Fund is to enhance the quality of the Police by observing the global best practices. All over the world government alone cannot fund police you need the private sector.

“You need the other components of the country to come together to provide security for the citizens, it’s a good and kudos should be given to the government of the day.

“Our prayer is those that are saddled with the responsibility to man the resources should be God fearing, should be balance, and ensure that our police are well-trained, well-equipped. They should have training and retraining so that they will be in tandem with their sister-agencies outside the country,” the lawmaker stated.

On his part, Executive Secretary Nigerian Police Trust Fund, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, said the agency would work towards ensuring adequate provision of state of art equipment, training and retraining of the Nigerian Police personnel in line with its mandates.

According to him,” out N11 billion budget estimates captured all the c ore mandates of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund, which is training and retraining of personnel of the Nigerian Police Force; provision of the state of the art equipment, that is the latest equipment and for enhancement of skills of the Nigerian Police Force as well as to improve the general welfare of the Force.”