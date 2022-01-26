From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, charged the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to develop a comprehensive template for the establishment of industries, as a means of curbing unemployment in the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Chinedu Emeka, on “urgent need to combat unemployment and social vices through establishment of Industries across the federation.”

Emeka, in his motion, noted that there is a nexus, between the high rate of unemployment, especially youth unemployment, and the upsurge of social vices, currently experienced across the country.

The lawmaker expressed dismay that there is absence of cottage industries in the country, which could have ordinarily, kept the youth gainfully engaged and away from crimes.

Consequently, he stated that there is

‘need for a comprehensive industrial revolution, intervention at this point in the history of our nation, given the recent developments in the political, social and economic spheres of the country which–

emphasize the fact that youths are important stakeholders in the Nigerian project.

“The predominance of industrial clusters in South East Asian countries has motivated industrial

growth in the form of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and massive decline in unemployment, making way for

stability in the economy, political leadership and lower crime rates as a result of their remarkable success in

industrialization.

“A similar strategy of building cottage industries has worked agreeably in some African countries like Rwanda, Mozambique, Ghana and South Africa, an indication that grassroots industrialization produces an array of positive economic and social impacts.”

Emeka added that it has become imperative for Nigeria to establish cottage industries across the 360 federal constituencies, as a means of curbing unemployment and boosting the country’s Gross Domestic Product( GDP).

“Such an Industrial Revolution Scheme, if implemented and sustained will entrench the culture of hard work and regrow moral values lost in the wake of cybercrime, human trafficking, kidnapping and drug consumption,” he stated.