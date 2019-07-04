Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

There is tension in the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the House of Representatives, over who occupies the position of majority leader.

A member of the party, Muhammed Gudaji Kazaure, yesterday, told journalists that the leadership of the APC is plotting to impose the leadership on the House caucus. The lawmaker warned that imposition of majority leader will be a recipe for choas.

Kazaure, who said he spoke on behalf of many of his colleagues, noted that “after consultation with my APC colleagues, we oppose what the party did by choosing for us a leader.

“I want the party to allow us to contest so that members will decide who will lead them. It is injustice to impose a leader on the members. We want this House to be united, so that Nigerians will enjoy this ninth assembly. “

Kazaure subsequently declared for the position and said he was most loyal to the party than the people being chosen by the party as their leaders and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to restrain the party from going ahead to impose a leader on the APC caucus.

APC had earlier chosen former chief whip, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa as majority leader.

However, a source told Daily Sun that following opposition to Doguwa, the leadership may defy the APC as it did in the case or the minority leadership.

The source said the leadership is more disposed to throwing the contest open to the entire North West caucus, instead of narrowing to Kano State.

He said this will allow APC lawmakers choose a leader of their choice.