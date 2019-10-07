Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has threatened to initiate legal actions against the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) employers in the public and private sector over non-remittance of contributions into the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee on Non-remittance of contributions into the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) by the Federal, State and Local Governments parastatals, public corporations and companies from 2010 to date, Sada Soli, made the threat at a public hearing in Abuja, yesterday.

He frowned at the lackadaisical attitude of employers at both public and private sectors toward the welfare of their employees.

The lawmaker said the panel will ensure that all defaulters comply with the Employee Compensation, specifically charged all multinational companies operating in the country, as well as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to pay all outstanding dues to NSITF, in line with the provisions of the law or face prosecution.

While declaring the public hearing open, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, expressed dismay over the failure of employers of labour to comply with the Employees Compensation Act, describing as a sabotage against the interest of workers in the country.

Represented by the House Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, Gbajabiamila charged the ad-hoc committee to unravel the factors militating against the full compliance by employers with the Employees Compensation and make appropriate recommendations to the House.