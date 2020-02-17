Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has said it will ensure the implementation of the the Correctional Act, 2019, which stipulates stipulates how the Nigerian Correctional Service will function, especially as it relates to inmates.

The chairman, House Committee on Reformatory Institutions, Anayo Edwin, said the lawmakers are concerned about the deplorable state of the various correctional centres nationwide.

Edwin, in a statement, on Monday, noted that despite the provision of the Act that they should there should be ‘safe, secure and humane custody for inmates,’ inmates are still held in inhumane environment, owing to congestions at the centres.

He also pointed out that contrary to the provisions of the Act that there should there should be reformatory and rehabilitation programme to aid reintegration of inmates back into the society, not much is be done in this regard.

“We are not unaware of several reports on the deplorable state of affairs within the Nigerian Correctional Services and the centres in general, including congestions at the various correctional centres, decaying infrastructure among other challenges confronting the service.

“However, in line with the legislative agenda of the ninth House of Representatives, under the leadership of the speaker, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, the House is committed to the full implementation of the Act.

“This is to ensure the repositioning of the Nigerian Correctional Service, so that the service can perform optimally in the discharge of its roles in the polity, ” he stated.

Consequently, the lawmaker said the committee has concluded plans to embark on a tour of all the correctional centres nation wide.

According to him, the tour, which is in the discharge of the committee’s mandate to effectively oversight the Nigeria Correctional Services, is to afford members an avenue to get first hand information on the service, especially on the state of infrastructure at the correctional centres, the condition of inmates among others.

“The parliament will want to see a situation where the correctional centres becomes real reformatory institutions, as it is obtained in other parts of the world.

“Therefore, at the end of the tour, the committee shall fashion out legislative solutions to all the identified problems by ways of motions and bills, where necessary,” Edwin stated.