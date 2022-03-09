From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives has resolved yo intervene in JetA 1 fuel crisis, which has been hampering the operations of airlines in the country, recently.

Consequently, the House directed oil marketers to make Jet A1 fuel available to airlines immediately and discontinue the policy of upfront cash payment

by airlines.

This is sequel to the adoption of a motion by the chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji at Wednesday’s plenary, calling the attention to sudden scarcity and high cost of aviation fuel in the country.

Nnaji, in his lead debate, said the crisis pose a threat to the survival of airlines and requires the urgent intervention of the Federal government.

The lawmaker noted that ” the current crisis in Eastern Europe has created so much global tension and has raised the cost of crude oil to over $125 per barrel at the International market, spiking the prices of all petroleum products.

“Nigeria imports 100% of Jet A1 (Aviation fuel) used by airlines

In its tlight operations and its astronomical increase can impede on airline services.

“This unprecedented increase in the prices of all petroleum products was not taken into consideration in view of the fact that about a year ago, Jet A1 was selling for N 190 per litre.”

Nnaji added that “as at March 8, 2022, Jet A1 was selling for above N600 per litre and it is not readily available. The local oil marketers are demanding upfront cash payment before fuelling aircraft.

“If urgent and immediate steps are not taking to ameliorate these challenges mentioned above, airlines and passengers will continue to suffer several consequential economic and travel crises that might lead to total shutdown of air transport services.”