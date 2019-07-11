The House of Representatives has set up an ad hoc committee to investigate and monitor process of recruitment in Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The committee, which would be led by Rep. Wole Oke, was set up following a motion by Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC-Plateau), at plenary on Wednesday in Abuja.

The motion was moved under Matters of Urgent Public Importance.

The House unanimously adopted the motion based on complaints indicating that Federal Character Principles were not always adhered to in the recruitment exercise.

The lawmakers also noted that the recruitment processes were reportedly based on political, ethnic or religious sentiments.

The House noted that chapter 2 of the 1999 Constitution sought to promote proper exploitation of the country’s human resources and the right of citizens to participate in all areas of the economy, including through recruitment in the public and civil service,” it added.

The House directed the ad hoc committee to report back its findings in few days time.