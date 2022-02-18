From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has said the report the Special Ad-hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution ( as amended) will be laid before it next week.

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, stated this while briefing journalists in Abuja, yesterday.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Kalu said voting on the report, will follow thereafter, assuring that the lawmakers were committed to meeting the end of February deadline for transmitting the approved amendment to the state houses of assembly.

The House spokesman said the Green Chamber would also review the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF)/ Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to accommodate President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the approval of N2.557 trillion as fuel subsidy in the 2022 fiscal year.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He clarified that what the president sent to the House was a request for an amendment of the 2022 Appropriation Act and not a supplementary appropriation bill.

“We don’t have any supplementary budget. What the president has asked for is the amendment of the 2022 Appropriation Act. Such amendment is still within the budget to the tune of N150billion. The President is saying adjust it based on the current reality, one or two things within the budget to the tune of N150billion. The adjustment will lead to the reduction of some of statutory transfers.

“I am talking about NDDC, NEDC, UBEC, Basic Health Care Fund, NASENI. These are some of the ones that are going to receive some deduction among others.”