From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has said it would pass the 2021 supplementary appropriation bill, the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and the Electoral Act Amendment bill within the next two weeks.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed this, at yesterday’s, plenary.

“We need to pass this two( PIB and Electoral Act amendment bill) before we leave for the summer break. Like I said we have our work cut out for us.

“There is so much to do. So, it is going to a heavy load; including the supplementary budget. Two weeks is a very short time. But we must do this work. And we must do it thoroughly.”

The speaker had at the commencement of the plenary, read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari seeking the approval of the House for a N856 billion supplementary Appropriation Bill.

President Buhari explained that the supplementary budget, when approved will be deployed to fund procurement and administration of COVID-19 vaccines and procurement of equipments for law enforcement agencies.

“It has become necessary to prepare the 2021 Supplementary Appropriation Bill considering the urgent need to make provision for procurement and administration of COVlD-19 vaccines.

“The availability of COVlD-19 vaccines and the procurement terms were still uncertain as at the time of finalising the 2021 budget. Hence, there was no provision in the 2021 Appropriation Act for the procurement and administratipn of COVID 19 vaccines…

“In addition, our security and law enforcement agencies urgently need to procure additional equipment and other resources in response to the prevalent security challenges across the country. The Ministry of Defence has carefully scrutinized these procurement needs, which the military authorities claim to represent the minimum requirements to secure our country and address current external and internal security challenges,” amongst others.

The Supplementary Budget request is for N895,842,465,917.

“We propose to fund N45.63 billion of the N83.56 billion required for the COVlD-19 vaccine programme by drawing on existing World Bank loans (which would be restructured) as well as other grants totalling US$113.22 million, the president said.

