Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has said it will probe the attack on former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, in Germany at the weekend, when it resumes from its recess in September.

The chairman, who House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Buba Yakub stated this in a statement, on Sunday, described the attack on Ekweremadu by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as despicable.

Yakub said the House would also be seeking for protection for political exposed persons in foreign trip, henceforth.

He urged the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Maitama Tugger, to bring to book those behind the attack as he has promised.

The lawmaker noted that given “the high personality profile and the public service record,which Ekweremadu parades,it is unthinkable that any individual or group anywhere in the world, let alone his very own people in the Diaspora, who ought to know better, should contemplate and carry out the despicable public act of shame that was brought upon a well-respected national leader of Ekweremadu’s stature before the glare of the entire global community in Germany.

“I, therefore, in very strong terms, condemn in its entirety the action of the group of Igbo people, alleged to be members of the outlawed IPOB, that had attacked Sen.Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, Germany on Saturday, August 17.

” I also wish to join other Nigerians and leaders to call on the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, H/E Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tugger,to make good his promise to investigate and bring to book everyone who was part of that dastardly assault on a serving national leader.

“On my part,I promise to lead the House Committee on Foreign Affairs,which I currently chair,and ,indeed,other members of the House,who have since yesterday continued to call in to express their indignation against and condemnation of the act,to move a motion on the floor of the House and to call for broader investigations on the matter with a view to decisively dealing with all those involved and seeking protection for the politically-exposed persons on foreign trips and assignments in foreign jurisdictions.”