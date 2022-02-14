From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has said it will probe the compensation received by staff of companies in manufacturing, construction, oil and gas sectors, from the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

The House committee on Safety Standards and Regulations stated this, after a 4-day, on the spot assessment visit to some of the companies, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The committee also issued a seven-day ultimatum to 20 companies involved in manufacturing, construction, oil and gas as well as tank farms and logistic operations to submit relevant documents and policies on health, safety and environment (HSE) for legislative scrutiny.

The committee said the visit was to enable lawmakers to ascertain what is actually happening in the various sectors of our economy in terms of health and safety compliance by the different players in the public and private sectors; so as bridge existing gaps.

The chairman of the committee, Ibrahim Hamza, expressed dismay over the spate of inferno at oil and gas facilities in parts of the country. And noted that there is the need for all employers in the public and private institutions to adhere strictly to the extant health, safety and environmental regulations, so as to secure lives of Nigerian workers and expatriates as well as investments.

Consequently, Hamza said all the companies must transmit the health and safety documents, in line with the 84 checklist compiled by the Committee, within the next seven days for further legislative scrutiny.

According to him, “As you can see, in the last 96 hours we had exhaustive and intensive advocacy tour around over 20 companies in and around River State, manufacturing companies, construction companies, oil and gas industries, we saw a lot.

“What we are actually doing is to do an on-the-spot assessment and on-the-spot analysis of what is actually happening in the industry as regards to health and safety issues and we saw a lot. When we get back to our destination, we are going to have a desktop review of what we have seen and to analyze it , and see how we can come up with laws or make amendments of existing laws to make sure that there is efficiency in the provision of health and safety in our working environment.”

The lawmaker added that there was for employers to enforce policies against bullying and sexual harassment in workplace. According to him, “the bullying policy is encompassing in the health and safety management systems. So, I am sure once these policies are being enhanced, all these things will be taken care of.”