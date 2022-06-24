From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives is to probe the utilisation of monies accruing to the Ecological Fund between 2010 to 2022, as well as the utilisation of the fund.

Consequently, the House, yesterday, mandated its Committee on Ecological Fund to undertake the probe and report back within six weeks for further legislative actions.

The committee in the discharge of its assignment, is expected to evaluate the disbursement, in line with the 1999 Constitution in the last 12 years and also investigate the utilisation of the fund benefiting governments, department and agencies.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Femi Bamisile, for probe of the fund that has accrued to the Ecological Fund in the past 12 years and how they were utilised.

Bamisele informed the House that the Ecological Fund is an intervention fund set up by the Federal Government to address multifarious ecological challenges across the country.

“Federal Government, the thirty-six States of the federation, the 774 Local Government Areas and the Federal Capital Territory receive funds through the Federal Allocation Committee (FAC) as shares from the Ecological Fund.”

He also explained that four agencies of the Federal Government draw funds from the government’s one per cent share of the fund.

The lawmaker noted the agencies include the “National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) by virtue of Section 13(2) (b) of its Act, draws 20%, National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW) by virtue of Section 12 (2) (b) of its Act, draws 15%. While the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) by virtue of Section 14(12) (b) of its Act, draws 10% and the National Agricultural

Land Development Authority (NALDA) by virtue of Section 18 (2) (a) of its Act, draws 10%.”

Nevertheless, Bamisele stated that “efforts at making beneficiaries of the Ecological Fund accountable for their accrued shared funds in the last few years have been ignored; hence Sections 88 and 89 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) empowers the National Assembly to conduct investigation”.