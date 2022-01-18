From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the House will re-introduce the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, on Wednesday.

Gbajabiamila stated this on Tuesday while welcoming members back from the Christmas recess. He said the House will address all the concerns raised about the bill, pass it and send it back to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent.

President Buhari had rejected the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, last December, because of the inclusion of direct primaries, as the only method of nominating candidates for election by political parties.

However, the speaker stated that “we have to choose between sticking to our guns regarding the provision to mandate direct primary elections for political parties or reworking that provision to save the rest of the Bill.”