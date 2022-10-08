From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has said it will review the N470 billion for the revitalization of tertiary institutions proposed by the Executive arm of government in the 2023 Appropriation Bill.

The chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, said this was part of efforts to proffer a lasting solutions to the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Unions of Universities (ASUU).

Kalu, who stated this while speaking with journalists on the 2023 Appropriation Bill, said the House will nor tolerate excuses from heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies ( MDAs) during the budget defence.

According to him, “For the educational sector, we will find out whether N400 billion is enough considering what we are faced with at the moment or if it is less. If it is more, we will bring it low and if it is less, we will bring it up.

“On the issue of invitation of the heads of MDAs, it is very wrong for Mr President to come himself to the parliament to lay the budget, and if you are invited for the budget or the MTEF. It is actually a disrespect to Mr President because he always keeps to the time when invited.

“The President comes himself. He doesn’t send the Vice President, he doesn’t send the SGF or the Chief of Staff. So, we are expecting that the head of the MDAs who are not higher or more superior to Mr President would come themselves and like Mr President presented his budget, they should come and do theirs, take questions if any.”