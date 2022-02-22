From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
The House of Representatives will vote on the first phase of the review of the 1999 Constitution ( as amended) on Wednesday and Thursday next week.
The speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed this, on Tuesday, at the commencement of plenary.
Consequently, Gbajabiamila said there shall be committee meetings and oversight assignments, as all members are expected to be on the floor.
“We will be taking the first part of the constitution review on next week Wednesday and Thursday.
No committee meetings. No oversight. Everybody has to be on the floor, ” he stated
