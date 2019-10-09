Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Wednesday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the rehabilitation of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, runway.

The House also called on the Federal Ministry of Works, to rehabilitate roads around the area leading to alternative routes.

The Green chamber also directed its committee on Aviation to interface with the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sariki, over the delay in the commencement of work on the Enugu airport.

This followed the adoption of a motion moved by the deputy minority leader, Toby Okechukwu and 13 others at Wednesday’s plenary.