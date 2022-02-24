The House of Representatives has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Director General, Department of State Security (DSS) and other security agencies to deployed officers to Ijesha land in Osun.

This is to arrest unwanted killing of innocent Nigerians by suspected cultists operating in the area in a bid to return normalcy and restore peace and order to Ijesha land in Osun.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Rep. Lawrence Ayeni (APC-Osun) on the floor of the House on Wednesday in Abuja.

In his motion, Ayeni noted that Atakumosa East/Atakumosa West, Ilesha East and Ilesha West Federal Constituency of Osun State had been the most peaceful localities in the South West region of the country;

He, however, noted that the inglorious activities of suspected members of the yet to be identified cultist group had over the past three months embarked on murder of unsuspecting residents in the area.

According to him, on Feb. 7, members of the dreadful cultist group in broad daylight killed five persons.

“Those who were hurt by stray bullets and sustained various degree of injury were taken to Wesley Hospital in Ilesha East for medical treatment.

“The day for the All Progressives Congress (APC) party primary, a group of political thugs who drove in a branded vehicle of certain political party, invaded the venue of the party primary and unleashed attacks on the voters

He said that the group succeeded in killing one person before they escaped from the incident, adding that the security agencies pursued them and recovered the vehicle use for the operation.

“On Feb. 21, seven persons were killed in Irojo by the suspected cultists around 7.30pm, barely an hour of a peace meeting by some community leaders and the Osun State Commissioner of Police,” he said.

He said that residents of the areas could no longer sleep with their two eyes closed at night or were they able to go about their lawful businesses during the day sequel to life-threatening incidences

He stated that the ugly incidences, if not nipped in the bud, might caused breakdown of law and order as well as escalate to other parts of the state.

The House also mandated the joint Committee on Defense, Police and Army to interface with relevant authorities with a view to saving lives and properties.

The House also, mandated the Police and DSS to run an investigation on the recovered abandoned branded vehicle, while urging the Committee on legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.(NAN)