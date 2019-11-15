Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to vire N100 million from the National Assembly Commission’s personnel vote to capital and overhead costs.

The House said the virement is to enable the Commission procure furniture and other office equipment.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Sani Bala, urging the House to approve the virement

Bala in his motion said the Commission was in dire need of funds to replace old furniture and office equipment, some of them purchased over 10 years ago.

Said Bala:”In 2019, the National Assembly Service Commission budgeted the sum of N100million for its personnel cost for the payment of salaries and allowances of expected new members.

“The new members have not been appointed and are not likely to resume before January 2020, thereby leaving the sum of N100million as the Commission’s personnel may not be utilised by the end of December 2019.

“It is mandatory for all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to return all their unspent personnel cost to the Treasury Single Account (TSA ) by the end of December, 2019.”

Meanwhile, the House , yesterday, urged the Federal Government to commence the immediate rehabilitation and equipping of Primary Healthcare Centres in the country.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Taofeek Abimbola on the “Rehabilitation of Primary Health Care Centres across 36 states of the FCT for effective Health Care Service Delivery.”

The House expressed concern that most of primary health care centres in the country were in a in state of disrepair, and weren’t functioning effectively.