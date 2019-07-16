The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the Bauchi State House of Assembly crisis has paid a courtesy visit on Governor Bala Mohammed. The 12 man- committee led by Musa Adar also visited the Emir of Bauchi.

The governor while receiving the lawmakers yesterday, assured them that the government will give them all the necessary support to discharge their duties.

He said that he had already issued a proclamation for the inauguration of the 9th Assembly and as far as he is concerned, a valid election took place and faulted that the Speakers in the state are two.

The committee will thereafter, meet stakeholders to get details about what led to the crisis and will also hold a public hearing on Tuesday (today) where they will be receiving written and oral testimonies.