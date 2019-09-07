Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has said it will stop at nothing to get compensation for Nigerians, who were victims of the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa. The speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, stated this in Abuja, yesterday, while speaking at a press conference.

The South African government had ruled out compensation for victims of the xenophobic attacks. Gbajabiamila, also said the House will authorise funding for victims of the attacks, who are interested in taking legal actions against identified perpetrators of the violence and their sponsors.

According to him, “the House of Representatives is united and determined in its resolve to meet our people at the point of their grievance and to channel grievance into constructive action. Let no one be left in any doubt, we will seek, and we will obtain by whatever means available, due restoration and recompense for all that has been lost in this latest conflagration and all the ones that have come before.

“We are committed to a sustained and special effort to see that the ends of justice are met for all our people who have suffered. We have heard the cries of our citizens, and we have witnessed their devastation. We will mourn for the dead, and cry for the lost, but we will not stop there.”

The speaker challenged the South African government to investigate allegations some state actors may have participated in the recent xenophobic attacks, as well as make their findings public.

Gbajabiamila, while commending the response of the executive arm of government to the incident, said the House will interface with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri and other stakeholders to jointly consider the causes of the recent attacks against Nigerians.