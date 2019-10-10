Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, yesterday, vowed to tackle crude oil theft in the country and ensure revenues from sale of petroleum products are remitted to the federal government.

Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee probing the alleged theft of crude in the country, Peter Akpatason, stated at the inaugural meeting of the committee.

Akpatason, who is also Deputy Leader of House, expressed worry over the increasing incidence of crude oil theft, describing it as economic sabotage.

He recalled that a committee set up in 2001, during the administration of former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, to look into oil theft , reported that a group of highly placed persons were involved in the act.

The lawmaker stated that the Ad-hoc committee would kick off its investigation from the perspective of the 2001 report to determine those perpetrating the act and put in modalities to put a stop to it.