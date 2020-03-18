Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja



The House of Representatives has said it will take urgent steps to reposition the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC), so as to enable it to continue to achieve its objectives.

The chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Buba Yakub, stated this on Wednesday, during an oversight visit to the directorate in Abuja.

Yakub noted that as part of its efforts to reposition the corps, the House will be asking critical questions about the operations of the establishment with a view to addressing all identified challenges

According to him, “despite the noble intentions of those who had the vision and, indeed, put up the framework for the establishment and operations of the TAC, there is no doubt today that the scheme has known better days.

“Some of us remember with some form of nostalgia how some uncle or aunt or even brother or sister, who had just gone through the scheme, looked while returning home with pride after their service. While the conditions that made necessary the establishment of the corps still hold sway, it is only left to conjectures whether we still pursue with bubbling enthusiasm and zeal what was an idea that we cherished in those past years.

“So, honourable colleagues and distinguished members of this committee, today, therefore, we are here to pose the right questions, seek the right answers and elicit all the commitment necessary for the rejuvenation of the TAC ideal. Our task here is to, through our impassionate interventions, return the corps back to its former winning ways where it held the beacon of light and pointed out the ways to go to strengthen our South-South co-operation in those years.

“For instance, the entire TAC Scheme was built to go through periodical assessments and reviews. What has happened to these reviews? What about the management of funds, including donations from individuals and institutions? What about employment policy, especially in relation to federal character and other ideals that speak to our diverse nature as a country. All of these and many more are grey areas upon which we and the TAC team can fruitfully engage to fashion new ways forward.”