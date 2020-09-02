Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has promised to wade into the controversy surrounding the planned concession of airports.

Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, who stated this in a statement, yesterday, appealed to protesting aviation workers to sheath their swords and present their grevances before the National Assembly and embrace dialogue.

Nnaji promised that both the Senate and House committees on Aviation would intervene with a view to addressing the concerns of workers and resolving all contentious issues in the proposed concession of airports.

The lawmaker, while commending the aviation unions for being civil in their protest, stated that the National Assembly joint committee on aviation will convene a meeting to enable stakeholders ventilate their opinion on the issue.

He expressed optimism that at the end of the day, whatever conclusions reached at the end of parley will be in the best interest of the country.

Nnaji, who represents Nkanu East /West Federal Constituency of Enugu, added that with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aviation industry, a labour dispute will not augur well at a time when local and international air travels are beginning after many months.

He said Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, will not go against whatever decision that will be in the best interest of the industry and the country.

“l know that if you (workers) present a superior position on the matter, he will respect your views,” he stated.