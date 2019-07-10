Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has resolved to wade into the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly.

To this end, the House set up a 13-man panel to investigate recent development in the Assembly.

The speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, charged the the panel, headed by Abdulrasak Namdas to equally explore the possibility of reconciling all the gladiators in the crisis, and report back to the House within one week.

This followed the adoption of a motion moved by Julius Ihonvbere under matters of urgent public importance, at yesterday’s plenary .

Crisis broke out in the Edo Assembly, after nine members participated in the inaugural session of the House, where they elected Frank Okiye, as speaker.

The other 15 members, who were absent, alleged foul play, stating that they were not invited to the inaugural session.

However, three of the 15 protesting members later presented themselves to Okiye, who administered the oath of office on them.

However, Ihonvbere, in his motion contended that the inauguration of the seventh Edo Assembly was done “clandestinely” on June 17, ten days after the expiration of the sixth Assembly.

The lawmaker added the 15 members-elect, who were not “informed” of the inauguration were allegedly attacked by thugs and state security outfit code named “Wabaizigan” at a press briefing on June 18, where they demanded for a “proper inauguration” of the assembly.

“The situation in Edo state is most embrassing …I want you all to put yourself in the positions of these young men who campaigned for election, but today they are not able to represent their constituencies.”

Ihonbvere prayed the House to take over the functions of the Edo Assembly in line with section 11(4) of the 1999 constitution as amended, and ensure the proper inauguration of the assembly.

In his contribution, Deputy House leader, Peter Akpatason said: “I feel so politically sad today that my state has been taken over by political rascality. The 24 members who we are talking about today are all of the APC. A lot of people today find it unsafe to step their foot in the capital of the state. I support this motion and I urge my colleagues to bail us out of this situation. A situation where nine of 24 will sit and elect a speaker is not right.”

Regardless, Chukwuma Umeoji admonished the House to tread with caution. He noted that the crisis in the Edo Assembly is traceable to the battle of supremacy between Governor Godwin Obaseki and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

“We must investigate and come up with the remote and primary cause of this crisis. The National Assembly should not be used to settle scores. We cannot immediately take up the function of the assembly,” Umeoji posited.