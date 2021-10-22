The House of Representatives Committee on Army has called for the speedy take-off of the Nigerian Army Aviation wing to boost its counter insurgency operations and other internal security operations in the country.

The committee said with the army aviation fully in place, it would be able to provide support for ground troops to prevent attacks and Improvised Explosive Device (IED), usually planted by terrorists to disrupt smooth movement of troops.

Chairman of the committee, Abdulrazak Namdas, made this known when he led members on a visit to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, in Abuja. He said the committee embarked on the legislative duty to ascertain if resources appropriated to the Nigerian Army in the 2021 budget have been well utilized.

He said the visit was to avail the committee opportunity to appraise on going operations and challenges, with a view to prioritizing Nigerian Army requirements in subsequent budgets.

He said: “The Nigerian Army has recorded tremendous successes. The exercises recently launched by the COAS to stem the tide insecurity in the South-South, South East, South West and North Central have started to yield positive results.

“The synergy demonstrated in the conduct of joint operations by the NA, other sister services and security agencies is the way to go in modern operations.”

COAS said the visit would further strengthen the cordial relationship between the Nigerian Army and the House of Representatives. He said army would continue to leverage the support of the National Assembly.

He reiterated the zero tolerance for human rights abuse, as well as adherence to rules of engagements in all its operations: “Troops must continue to conduct themselves in the most professional manner in line with global best practices.”

Fake news: NAF denies paying bandits N20m

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has denied report that it paid N20million as ransom to bandits to recover an anti-aircraft gun allegedly seized from the Nigerian Army. Its Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet, said:

“The attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been drawn to news reports circulating on some media platforms alleging that the NAF, through one of its personnel, paid the sum of N20million to armed bandits operating in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State in exchange for an anti-aircraft gun allegedly seized.

“The report went on to state that the reason behind the payment was to retrieve the anti-aircraft gun which, it alleged, the NAF feared could be used against aircraft operating within Katsina State.

“The NAF wishes to categorically state that there is absolutely no iota of truth in the spurious allegation that was undoubtedly designed to cast aspersions on the good image of the service. The said report is totally false. It should therefore be taken as fake news and disregarded.

“Indeed, we ordinarily would not have responded to such baseless and utterly illogical allegation but for the need to set the record straight as well as reaffirm the NAF’s unflinching commitment to decisively dealing with the armed bandits and all other criminal elements in the country in partnership with other services of the Armed Forces and other security agencies.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it must be stated that there is no basis for the NAF to pay bandits or any criminal elements that it has continued to attack and decimate in Katsina State, other parts of the North-West as well as other theatres of operation in the country.

“Indeed, as recent as October 12, 2021, NAF aircraft conducted five missions in the Jibia general area and engaged targets with rockets and cannons at Bala Wuta bandits’ locations in Kadaoji.

“Similar successes were recorded at Fakai Dutsin Anfare, an area in Jibia LGA known for its high incidences of bandits’ activities. The false reportage therefore, begs the question as to why the NAF would negotiate for a weapon allegedly seized and still carry out air interdiction missions on the same bandits and their strongholds.

“The NAF is of the view that, this latest false report could be a part of a campaign to further the cause of insecurity in Nigeria by elements who see the NAF as a threat following series of successful exploits in operations against criminal gangs.

“Perhaps, this provides an avenue for the NAF to yet again appeal to members of the media, both local and international, as well as social media, to be circumspect in their reportage and endeavour to always verify their facts before going public.

“The public is enjoined to disregard the falsehood emanating from some sections of the social and mainstream media. The NAF also uses this opportunity to call on citizens to continue to cooperate with security agencies as efforts are on going to rid the entire nation of criminals and their activities.

“On our part, the NAF, as a professional and disciplined force, will not in any way be discouraged from carrying out its mandate to rid the entire North-West Nigeria of banditry and other forms of criminality.

“We remain resolute in performing our function and will continue to work in synergy with other sister services and security agencies to rid the country of all criminal elements.”

Insecurity: Tambulwal seeks review of army operations in N’West

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has appealed to the Nigerian Army to review its operations in the North West with renewed strategies to identify and destroy strongholds of bandits, kidnappers and other criminal groups.

He said the review became necessary to prevent a reoccurrence of the attack on Goronyo village where several persons were massacred by bandits. He made the appeal when the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, visited him.

He described the Goronyon attacks as disheartening. He said in spite of the state’s lean resources, government would do all it could to provide requisite support to end banditry in Sokoto and the contiguous states.

He said the visit of the army chief was a home coming as a worthy son of Sokoto State. He called for collective effort among citizens and security agencies to fish out perpetrators of heinous crimes in the society.

He cautioned the public not to shield to supporting banditry, especially their informants and logistics suppliers just as he called on the Federal Government to inject more personnel and resources to make operations much easier for the security agencies.

COAS assured the governor: “The NA will not disappoint the government and people, as efforts are on to reorganise and rejig the operations in the North West. “The Army is working with other security agencies and stakeholders to robustly confront the situation.”

At the headquarters, 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, the COAS received a brief on the security situation from the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Major General Uwem Bassey. He urged officers and soldiers of the division to redouble their efforts in the fight against banditry.

He advised the commanders to always appreciate the contributions of other stakeholders for supporting the NA in the on going joint operations. He assured the troops of his readiness to provide necessary equipment to conduct their operations.

On troops’ welfare, Yahaya promised to construct additional accommodation blocks for personnel, adding that uniform and military kits would also be provided.

He presented a Toyota 4×4 Hilux vehicle to the RSM of the Division, Master Warrant Officer Simon Jimba: “RSMs are the bedrock of NA regimentation and as such adequate attention needed to be accorded them so they can effectively groom the young soldiers.”

He also visited the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar. He said the role of traditional leaders in the fight against insecurity was key in every society: “Traditional leaders must therefore find ways of discouraging youths from partaking in criminality in the society.”

The Sultan urged COAS to mobilize resources to confront the adversaries of the state. He assured the COAS of his continuous support.

The COAS later visited frontline troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Sabon Birnin and Isa, to assess the security situation, following recent bandits’ attack on the communities. He commended the troops for restoring peace in the communities. He urged them to remain alert and vigilant to prevent any surprise attack.

The 13 Brigade, Nigerian Army, has conducted free medical outreach in Ikang, Bakassi Local Government, Cross River State, to mark the commencement of the field training exercise code-named Exercise Still Water. It featured screening and treatment of various ailments and distribution of mosquito nets among other items to the people.

Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Peter Malla, said troops would use the occasion to practice on the preparation, planning and conduct of operations in both land and riverine areas.

Governor Ben Ayade, represented by Dr Patrick Mboto, Permanent Secretary, Special Services, commended the Nigerian Army for continuing to protect citizens.

In a related development, the 14 Brigade, Nigerian Army, donated educational materials to pupils of Ogbekwe Primary School Asaga Ohafia, in Abia State to herald the commencement of Exercise Golden Dawn.

Its Commander, Brigadier General Mohammed Bello Wabili, said: “The exercise is an all embracing one that is conducted with sister services and other security agencies and will dovetail to real time situation especially as the ember months progress.”

He appealed to people to support the military and the various security agencies by giving timely and useful information on the hideouts of criminals to flush them out and restore peace.

Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, represented by Commissioner for Health, Dr Joe Osuji, warned the criminals to stay away from the state: “There is no hiding place for criminality in the state.”

He said the state was aware of the efforts of the Army and other security agencies in ensuring a peaceful country, reiterating that the state placed high premium in flushing out criminals.z

