The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Nasarawa State has enjoined prospective corps employers to forward their requests for 2022 Batch B Stream II corps members recently deployed to the state for national service not later than July 28.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mrs Rose Onoja, the spokesperson of the scheme in the state in Keffi Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

Onoja explained that the deadline set was to enable due consideration and posting accordingly after the three weeks orientation course for the new corps members beginning from July 20 to Aug. 9 nationwide.

She said that the requests should be made to the coordinator of the scheme in the state for prompt action.

Onoja also called on the corps employers whose requests have been granted to also make arrangements to convey corps members posted to their establishments from the camp at the end of the orientation exercise, on Aug. 9.

She added that they should also plan to provide the corps members with basic welfare provisions throughout the service year.

The spokesperson of the scheme also implored residents, security outfits and commercial transporters in the state to assist the 2022 Batch B Stream II prospective corps members deployed to the state.

She urged them to help in getting to the orientation camp successfully bearing in mind that many would be coming to the state for the first time.

She said that the three-week long orientation exercise would take place at the Magaji Dan Yamusa NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Keffi Local Government Area of the state.

According to her, registration for the corps members will begin from the opening day to midnight of July 22.

“The formal swearing in and the induction of corps members will take place on July 26.

“In keeping with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols which are still in force in Nigeria restricting large gatherings, the ceremony will be low-key.

“The Coordinator NYSC, Nasarawa State, Mr Abdullahi Ahmad Jikamshi, will preside over the ceremony and address the corps members on behalf of Gov. Abdullahi Sule of the state,” she said.(NAN)