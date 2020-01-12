Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

As condemnations continue to trail the discontinuation of the use of standalone prepaid meters in the South-East zone by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), a media group in the zone, IZUNWANNE has warned the company to rescind the decision or have itself to blame.

IZUNWANNE, a forum of journalists of South-East of Nigeria origin, both practicing and retired, said it would be forced to demand for the revocation of EEDC’s license from the relevant authorities should the DisCo fail to amend its ways.

While the people were crying foul, the management of EEDC had said the exercise was necessitated by the integrated system upgrade it embarked on, saying that “the increasing difficulty in providing support for the card reader system used in vending these meters.

“Consequently, EEDC could no longer provide support for the vending system that allows customers using the standalone meters to recharge their meters. In total, less than 40,000 customers are affected, while EEDC has in recent times metered over 250,000 customers within the last 3 years.”