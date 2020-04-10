Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has asked some state governors to rescind their decision to relax the lockdown that was proclaimed as measure to contain community transmission of dreaded coronavirus in Nigeria.

NMA said that the decision would negatively affect the success made so far particularly in contact tracing and containment of community transmission of the virus.

NMA President, Dr. Francis Faduyile, in a statement released in Abuja, on Friday, said, “our particular concerns are the declaration by the Cross River state Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, that social distancing is not needed while wearing a face mask, a moratorium on the lockdown to allow mass gathering in mosques and churches starting from Friday to Sunday in Rivers state.

“Also, the lifting of the ban on Friday prayers by Katsina and Kogi States government and similar orders in Ondo, Ebonyi and Imo states for Easter services.”

He appreciated the prime place of religion in life, especially the value Christians place on Easter, but insisted that evidences have confirmed that there is community transmission of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“As such, relaxing any guideline that promotes mass gatherings in any part of our nation now can only heighten and not flatten the curve of transmission dynamics.

“We therefore pray all authorities concerned to rescind their decision in the interest of safety of lives and implore the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies to ensure that such gatherings do not take place,” he said