Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Northern Christian Elders Forum (NOCEF) yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take advantage of the current onslaught against Boko Haram terrorists to secure the release of Leah Sharibu and the remaining Chibok girls.

The elders said that securing the release of Leah Sharibu and the remaining Chibok girls in the custody of the terrorists would be the greatest gift from the Buhari-led federal government not only to Christians but the world at large.

NOCEF in an Easter message by it’s Chairman, Ejoga Inalegwu, an engineer, urged Christians to use the season to pray fervently for the country to quickly overcome the ravaging Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The group said: “We continue to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to take advantage of the pressure under which Boko Haram is now, and facilitate the release of Leah Sharibu and the remaining Chibok girls still in their custody.