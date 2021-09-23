The Rescue Nigeria Project (RNP) has scheduled November for the launching of its ideas and policies.

The group disclosed this in a communique, jointly signed by Dr Usman Bugaje, and former Governor of Kwara, Abdulfatah Ahmed, and issued on Wednesday in Abuja after its national caucus meeting on Tuesday.

RNP is a political but non-partisan movement, with membership across party lines, designed to pool innovative ideas and alternatives to good governance and leadership selection process on the cardinal principles of inclusiveness, capacity, probity and courage.

The communique stated that in continuation of the ongoing consultations by the conveners, RPN national caucus members met, reviewed its activities and prepare for the national launching of the project.

The communique noted that at the meeting, RNP experts proposed solution-based policies on the key national issues which were discussed and critically examined.

The issues, according to him, include security, economy, human capital development, as well as youth and gender inclusiveness.

Others were good governance, national unity and cohesion; restructuring and nation building.

“Thereafter, the meeting resolved that the ideas and policies recommended by the various experts should be articulated and validated at the national launching scheduled for November.

“After further exhaustive deliberations on the way forward, the caucus recognized the urgent need for Nigeria to be rescued.

“It therefore reiterated the need for the project to be launched as soon as possible in order to engage Nigerians on the core values and cardinal principles of the RNP, that should drive the Nigerian democratic process.

“The meeting agreed that the validated solution-based policies on the key national issues proposed by the experts should form the bedrock for engagement with Nigerians.”

The communiqué said that RNP recognised that most of Nigeria’s problems revolve around poor governance and leadership.

It added that the group resolved to influence and ensure good governance and leadership selection process which recognizes competence and capacity at all levels.

The RNP, according to the communique, noted the enthusiasm shown by the representatives of the youth and women at the meeting who recognised that the project addresses their concerns and are therefore ready to mobilize and support the RNP initiative.

It stated that the meeting also approved that the constitution of of its Standing Working Committees be launched between October and November.

It was also agreed that inauguration of Zonal Chapters and National discourse on specific topical issues be done between January and March, 2022.

Also, the meeting approved that the ongoing mobilization, contacts, coalition and partnerships be continuous. (NAN)

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.