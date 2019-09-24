Vera Wisodm-Bassey

The Director of Mafina Nursery and Primary Schools, Iba, Lagos, Mr. Maduka Abraham, has made a passionate appeal to government to come to the rescue of private schools in the country in their quest to provide quality education.

Mr. Abraham, who spoke at a recent event of the school, called on the government to support private school owners by encouraging them to do more on the quality of service it renders to parents.

He acknowledged that private schools have laid a solid academical foundation, thus to do more, government must make the environment conducive for them to continue to provide quality service.

The educationist task government to monitor and supervise private schools, “because their are many mushroom schools in the country and they are not doing well.”

The director of Mafina schools said private schools that are doing well should be encouraged so that they can do more, and give the pupils the best education since government alone cannot provide quality education.

The educationist assured parents that their wards are secured within the school environment, adding ‘’we have a good security system provided by a corporate security outfit, who are on constant training to ensure they provide the school, the best security.

Master Chinaza Nnamani, emerged the best overall pupil and attributed his success to his constant prayers to God and handwork.

“I pray to God always. My mummy does not allow me to go out and play with my friends. I feel unhappy each time she does that.

Speaking also, Mrs. Ngozi Nnamani, Chinaza’s mum said, she felt happy that her son emerged the overall best student in the school and went home with many prizes and gifts. The mother explained that she encouraged him to read even when she is not around.

The representative of Rio Pop was on hand to present gifts to some students, who came first in Mathematics and other subjects.

“We need to let the students know the value of first position from the other positions. This will enable them to do better next session and those who did not get any gifts will work hard next session.’’