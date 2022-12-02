From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Nigerians have been tasked to rescue religion from powerful forces who exploit it to serve their selfish interests and goals.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of a one – day National Inter- Religious Conference held in Kano with the theme,:” Harnessing Nigeria’s Diversity for Sustainable Peace and national development”

A communique signed by the Secretary of the Organizing Committee, Mohammed Garba, at the weekend, acknowledged the fact that Nigeria has witnessed occasional ethnic, communal and religious conflicts since its birth which had led to many suffering many setbacks,

The conference also lamented the use of religion by some politicians to deepen the differences among Nigerians thereby causing havoc to the polity.

It charged Nigerians to cultivate the habit of Learning “To Live Together (LTLT)” as unity and peace are priceless commodities crucial to the development and progress of the country.

The conference charged Nigerians to be tolerant, respectful and humble for sustainable peaceful co-existence to be realized in the country;

It enjoined other states of the Federation to organize similar conference to ensure peace and harmony in the land while appreciating the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for hosting the conference.

The Conference was chaired by Cardinal John Onaiyekan and Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau as co – chairmen while papers were presented by Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah ans Prof. Salisu Shehu, among others.