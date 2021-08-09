From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A four year old boy who was abducted about two weeks ago during the communal clash between Ochoro and Bonta communities of Konshisha local government area of Benue State has been rescued and handed over to the state government.

The little boy identified as Ejeh Moses was presented to Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House yesterday by the Konshisha Local Government Council Chairman, James Jirgba.

It was gathered that the Governor had about two weeks ago, given a marching orders to Konshisha stakeholders to ensure the safe release of the little Igede boy who is believed to have been kidnapped from his Ochoro community during the recent crisis.

Receiving the little boy on Sunday evening, the visibly elated Governor Ortom immediately offered scholarship to the boy from Nursery School to University level.

The Governor who described the child as a miracle child directed the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar to quickly process the scholarship for immediate action.

“Let the Commissioner for Education process the scholarship scheme immediately. It is the power of God that made it possible for the boy to be rescued,” Ortom said.

The Governor stated further that the only legacy to bequeath to a child is education adding that children are the future of the state and Nigeria at large and must be protected.

Governor Ortom while condemning the abduction however thanked God that he was rescued unhurt even as he restated the resolve of his administration never to surrender to criminal but fight criminality in the state to a stand still.

Ortom who harped on the need for youths in the state to shun criminality, however, applauded the efforts of leaders of Konshisha for ensuring the safe release of the boy.

On his part, former Governor and Senator representing Benue North East Senatorial District, Gabriel Suswam condemned the abduction of the little boy.

Suswam who described the abduction as unacceptable, promised to continue to support Governor Ortom in the onerous task of providing security for lives and property of Benue people.

