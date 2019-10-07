Lille was held to a 2-2 draw by Nimes in Sunday’s Ligue 1 clash, as Victor Osimhen got his seventh league goal of the season.

Osimhen came into this encounter after his first Champions League strike in Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Against the Crocodiles, he continued his fine goal scoring form to help Christophe Galtier’s men preserve their unbeaten home run.

Loicy Remy put Lille ahead in the 12th minute, after scoring from a second attempt when goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni had saved his first strike.

Renaud Ripart equalised for Nimes on the stroke of half time after sending Bernardoni the wrong way from the penalty mark.

The visitors took the lead in the 71st minute after Togo international; Kevin Denkey converted a low cross from Ripart.

Following that strike, the teenager is tied on three goals with Jadon Sancho as the highest-scoring player U-20 years of age in Europe’s major league so far.

Osimhen’s 79th-minute effort ensured honours were shared at the Stade Pierre Mauroy. The Nigerian had now scored seven times in his last five home games.

He joins the Super Eagles on Wednesday for Sunday’s international friendly against Brazil in Singapore.

Fifth-placed Lille travels to Toulouse for its next league fixture on October 19 at Stadium de Toulouse.