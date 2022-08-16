By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Yaba College of Technology Yaba (YABATECH), Lagos, recently gave out cash awards to outstanding departments and schools to support their innovative ideas, research and hard work.

The college showered the cash awards on departments and schools for their outstanding work at the maiden Inter school Fair and Exhibition to showcase research outputs.

Chairman of the college’s research fair and exhibition, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, who gave a brief report of the event, said 30 departments out of 46, participated in the fair and that 25 presented products

He said non-academics units that participated include Library, Center For Entrepreneurship and Research Laboratory while eight schools participated and the results were based on the performance of the schools and departments.

Dr. Abdul said winners emerged based on merit and that the outcome was also based on external assessors who were not influenced.

The Publicity Chairman of the fair, Mr. Adekunle Adams gave further insight to how the winners emerged. He said the following schools; Arts Design and Printing, Centre for Entrepreneurship, Sciences, Environmental Studies, Liberal Studies, Engineering, Management Science and Technical Education participated.

Said he:” For the schools category, the school of Technology scored 296 points, to emerged winner of the research fair, got cash reward of N200, 000, while Sciences obtained 287 points to place 2nd and received N150, 000. The Arts, Design and Printing placed 3rd with 278 points and was gifted N100, 000.

At the department levels, Polyma and Textile emerged the winner with 296 points, got cash N150, 000, Science Laboratory Technology,(SLT) recorded 266 points to 2nd and got N100,000 while Biological Sciences obtained 259 points to 3rd and went home with cash of N75,000.

Rector of the college, Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe presented cash gifts to the winnets and tasked the schools and departments to take the research further.

Omokungbe said the products identified during the research fair would get patent right and would further ensure they get royalty for their research works.

The Dean of Technology, Dr. Nwabuieze Okorie expressed joy for the success recorded during the research fair and revealed that the college is prepared to explore more grounds to ensure better outcome in relation to the creation and application of knowledge.

Okorie explained that the college would use technology as an acquisition key to drive innovation and boost the manufacturing sector.

Meanwhile, the Director of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) Center of Excellence in Skills, Entrepreneurship and Sustainable Development (TETCoE), Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos, Mr. Sheriffdeen Ayodele-Oja, says the institution ought to be in a position to provide solutions to national issues confronting the country.

Ayodele-Oja disclosed this at the maiden edition of a three-day, Inter School Research Fair, Exhibition and Awards, which involved the eight schools and 46 departments.

According to him, institutions in the world through their specialized skill and research outcome provide innovative ideas and capacity building that makes the society better.

He explained that staff and students would benefit from quality research would be exposed to new skills, technology and programme.

“We encourage innovation and creativity as well as promote healthy competition among schools to encourage the students,” he noted.

Ayodele-Oja reel out the primary objective of the center of excellence to include bridging the gap between academia, industry, policy makers and community. Develop industrial relevant products and services through skills and research development; build capacity in applied/innovative research and skills development. Integrate latest technology into skills and research development.

The Director of ARTI, Dr. Femi Akinsola said research is meant to address the gaps in the society that can solve numerous problems plaguing our society.