Agricultural research institutes across the country have been urged by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, to focus more on developing the agricultural sector through their research works, stating that, “no agricultural revolution will take place without research.

He emphasised that research institutes remain the engine of growth in the sector and as such their contributions remain invaluable in any revolution that will turn around the fortunes of the nation.

The Minster stated this when he received in audience the Governing Board of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), Federal Colleges of Agriculture (FCA) and the National Agricultural Research Institutes (NARIs), who paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

Nanono urged the boards to create the enabling environment for agriculture to thrive and also advised on the need for synergy to address issues affecting the institutes.

Nanono said the research institutes are very strategic in the next level agenda of the administration, stating that, “this government has come to develop the agricultural sector. I want to be very serious with the research institutes so that they will research on improved seeds that will be suitable to our environment for maximum yield.”

Drawing from his wealth of experience in farming, the Minister noted that enormous opportunities abound in the sector and called on Nigerians to refocus on making agriculture the hub of economic growth in the country.

In an earlier remark, Chairman of the Governing Board of NARIs, ARCN and the Federal Colleges of Agriculture (FCA), Adetunji Ajagbe, expressed satisfaction in the Minister’s interest in the research system and his vision for agricultural transformation for national prosperity while promising on behalf of all stakeholders that efforts would be made to redouble the capacity of the institutes to re-invigorate the sector for maximum production.

In attendance were the Minister of State, Mustapha Baba Shehuri and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Mohammed Bello Umar.