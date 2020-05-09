Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A group of researchers at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) led by Nathaniel Fagbemi, a Professor of Food Science and Technology, has recommended regular consumption of Cocoa-Zobo-Ginger beverage as immune booster against COVID-19.

The Cocoa-Zobo-Ginger beverage with high antioxidant potential was developed from the blends of Hibiscus sabdariffa (zobo), ginger blends and natural cocoa powder. According to them, the combination has the potential to boost immunity against all communicable diseases and viruses.

The researchers explained that though oxidation reactions are necessary for life, especially during respiration, complex, electron transfer and incomplete reduction of oxygen can result into generation of highly reactive and damaging Reactive Oxygen Species leading to oxidative stress.

They said that beverages that are high in antioxidants like the Zobo-Ginger-Cocoa drink could adequately protect against oxidative stress and boost immunity in case of stress or diseases, adding that it could be taken cold or hot making it suitable in hot tropical climate as well as in the cold Harmattan season.