From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

A global non governmental organisation, Plan International, has handed-over newly built temporary classrooms and renovated block of classrooms to Borno State.

Education Program Manager of Plan International Nigeria,

Augustine Kullie, while handing-over the facility to the government in Maiduguri, said it consisted one renovated block of two classrooms, teachers’ office and newly constructed nine Temporary Learning Spaces (TLS).

“This intervention is aimed at creating opportunities for protective and resilient education for children in the State,” he disclosed.

He said the project was funded by the Spanish Cooperation Agency. He explained the project was part of the organisation support for education and resetle.ent programme of the state government

He commended the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for its collaboration.

He assured that Plan International would remain committed to advancing the rights of children and promote equality.for the girls.

The facilities are located at Bullabulin Bolibe and Munakorori primary schools, Jere Local Government, surbud of the capital with high population of displaced school age children.

Education Secretary of Jere LGA Education Authority, Bunu Mustapha who received the facilities on behalf of the government, lauded the intervention.

He said the facilities would help improve school attendance and learning by children in the area mostly displaced by 12 years of insuegency.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.