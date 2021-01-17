Beneficiaries of the Resettlement City Project of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) have commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the commission for restoring dignity to their lives and ending their hardship through the project.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke during the ground-breaking ceremony of the project at Amarwa village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State over the weekend said they had lived in displaced persons’ camps for almost a decade.

Ramatu Abu, one of the displaced widows, said insurgents killed her husband in an attack in 2012 and she had been in the displaced persons’ camp since then with her four children.

“My husband was killed in an attack many years ago and he left me with four children; the eldest is 17 years now and I have been the one catering for them in this camp since then. I have totally forgotten what a proper shelter feels like; it will be a dream come true to settle in one of these houses. May Allah bless the president and the commission for the help,” Ramatu added.

Another displaced person, Madu Ibrahim, 45, said he had been jumping from one camp to another for seven years after the insurgents attacked his village and abducted his wife.

“My village was attacked seven years ago and they kidnapped my wife, I have been jumping from one camp to another with my children – all five boys. I am now their father and their mother. Most times, I sleep outside in the cold, so the tent will be enough for them,” he lamented.