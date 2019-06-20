Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Gusau, Zamfara State, has begun a three-day warning strike over the poor facilities of the hospital.

Addressing journalists at the hospital premises in Gusau yesterday, ARD President, Dr Asogwa Emmanuel, said the decision to embark on the warning strike was borne out of the their desire to provide qualitative medical services to patients of the hospital.

He said that consequent upon this, the ARD had declared a three-day immediate warning strike to let the populace know about the fast deteriorating state of health care delivery in the state’s institution.

The association urged the populace to bear with the association for taking what it described as unavailable decision .

“The ARD FMC Gusau noted the defence put on by the Head of Clinical Services, Dr Garba Hamza during the meeting between management and ARD as regard the state of emergency points in our institution as unacceptable and condemnable defense that lacks substance in the recent view of our emergency points”, he said.