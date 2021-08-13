From Adanna Nnamani

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has said that the medical profession in Nigeria is at risk.

The Minister, who is also a medical doctor, accused the profession of embarking on more industrial actions only when their colleagues are the ones in government.

Speaking at the 2nd Summit of Medical Elders Forum (MEF) in Abuja on Thursday, Ngige further accused the doctors of trying to play God and advised them to be more humble saying “God has given us some powers and those powers are near His own”.

“At no time in the history of medical association am I seeing our association and our profession in danger as I am seeing now. Many people will not see it but from where I am sitting and standing, I can see danger ahead,” Ngige said.

“Doctors should ask themselves questions; why is it that it is when your colleagues are in government that you go on the greatest number of strikes.

“Some of these colleagues were Presidents, Secretary Generals of NMA and even NARD. Dr. Onyebuchi Chukwu, Dr. Isaac Adewole faced plenty of strikes, since our government came I have consolidated four strikes. Something is wrong.

“We must start by telling ourselves the truth. You say they dislike doctors, what did you do that they disliked you? Yes, there is peer envy, yes some wanted to study medicine and they couldn’t, we know it, and if you know it, you carry yourself with dignity and humility.” he said.

On August 2, resident doctors commenced a nationwide strike over irregular payment of salaries, hazard allowances among other issues.