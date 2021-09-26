From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Association of Resident Doctors, Edo State Hospital Management Board (SHMB), weekend, rendered free medical care services to 300 residents in the state.

Dr. Osayande Edorisiagbon, President, Association of Resident Doctors, said the exercise was part of the activities lined up for its 3rd Ordinary General Meeting/Scientific Conference.

” During the exercise 300 persons benefited from the free medical care. The beneficiaries were screened for hypertension, diabetic, fever among others”.

He said they decided to carry out the free medicare care due to the increasing cases of cardiac arrest in the country.

“The truth is that cardiac arrest is now becoming a common incident in the country due to the stress people go through on daily bases. ”

“People work and work and would not have time for proper check up, that is the reason you see people collapsing at work and occasions and many have died like that”.

He said “when such people collapsed and died, other would say he was hale and healthy, but the truth is that they have been sick but unnoticed since they don’t go for check up to know whether sick or not”.

“If you know your health status, whether hypertension, diabetes among others, you start monitoring and managing it before it gets bad.

“This is the reason we organised this free screening for people to know their health status so as to reduce incident of cardiac arrest in the country.

Dr. Edorisiagbon, while speaking on the ongoing strike in the health sector, used the opportunity to appeal to the state government to domesticate the decision reached by the federal government

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the Edo State government for the various reforms in the health sector but however, advice that both the patients who are the end users of the system and the staff be put into consideration.

“We are ready to support the government in as much as these policies and programmes put the people first.

“Although our parent body (NARD), is currently on strike nationwide, we have decided to continually provide health care access to the people of Edo State with governor’s “health for all policy”. This is part of our support to the government and the people.

“We, therefore, urge Mr. Governor to domesticate the agreement reached with the Federal Government as a result of the strike action as he (the governor) has earlier promised”, he said.

