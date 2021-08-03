From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is no hope for patients of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, Bayelsa State as the National Association of Residents Doctors (NARD), Bayelsa State chapter have joined the nationwide strike.

The strike which commenced on Monday is already taking its toll on residents as many patients could not access medical care at the hospital. Those who have been earlier admitted have also been discharged.

President, NARD Bayelsa chapter, Dr. Divine Iriole said there is full compliance with the strike action, adding that the hospital management has drafted consultants to take over serious cases at hand.

He expressed satisfaction with the full compliance at the FMC, stressing that the Doctors have no choice than to join their counterparts nationwide.

Investigations revealed that the hospital management had tried its best to prevent Residents Doctors at FMC from joining the strike because the hospital is the only major hospital serving residents of state, their efforts however failed.

A senior staff who declined to mention his name for fear of retribution said the management held a meeting with consultants on the need to give medical care to patients coming to the hospital.

“They have held meeting with the consultants to assist in ameliorating the effect of the strike action. Major cases at the FMC will now be handled by the consultants, while the minor cases are turned down.”

Many patients and their family members were in a state of confusion when they were told of the on-going strike by Resident Doctors. Some with serious cases were immediately given numbers to wait for consultants.

