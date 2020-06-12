Tony John, Port Harcourt

Resident doctors working at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) have pleaded with Governor Nyesom Wike to increase their hazard allowances as promised.

This was even as over six health workers have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

RSUTH Chairman of resident doctors, Josephine Sokolo, announced this yesterday in Port Harcourt.

Sokolo pleaded with Governor Wike to fulfil his promise of increasing the hazard allowances of frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 disease in Rivers.

“We are appealing to the governor that the Federal Government has done its part. We are appealing to him to increase the hazard allowances of healthcare workers to 50 percent of the basic salary.

“And also, in aligning with fighting the COVID-19, we are being exposed and infected. He should also put in place a life insurance for all health workers that are working in the system. So that, in case anything happens to any health workers, the families would not be rendered useless, or they cannot take care of themselves,” she said.

Sokolo, however, thanked Governor Wike for the proactive measures he had taken in tackling COVID-19 pandemic in Rivers.

“We are being exposed to health hazards. Now, COVID-19 is on the front burner. COVID-19 is not the only infectious disease that is affecting doctors,” she said.