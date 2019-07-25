Moshood Adebayo

Residents of communities linked by Lagos-Badagry Expressway, yesterday, stormed the office of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, demanding immediate commencement of palliative works on the road.

They lamented that the promises made by the governor during the gubernatorial electioneering have not been fulfilled.

The protesters were armed with placards bearing different inscriptions like ‘’Remember, Badagry is still part of Lagos”, “Badagry road deserves more attention”, “Good road is not a luxury for necessity” and others, vowed to continue their protest until the government yield to their demands.

The protest was led by President, Society for Human Advancement and Creativity Organisation, Akande Mark and Fix Lagos-Badagry Express road Mass Movement was led by Sewanu Micheal. They barricaded the entrance to office of the governor at Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

In a letter containing their demands which was presented to Sanwo-Olu, the protesters demanded immediately order on removal of illegal checkpoints on the road.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Mr. Hundeyin Kolawole, political director, Office of Civic Engagement, assured the protesters that their demands would be addressed.