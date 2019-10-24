Tony John, Port Harcourt

Hundreds of Okoro-Nu-Odo residents, yesterday, trooped out to celebrate Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as government flagged off the construction of a major flyover bridge to resolve the traffic congestion in the area.

The ceremony was performed by Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed.

The Okoro-Nu-Odo flyover bridge is one of the three flyover bridges to be constructed simultaneously by Julius Berger for Rivers people.

Governor Mohammed described Governor Wike as a man of substance who has raised the bar of good governance.

“I find it very auspicious because of the recognition to be with the people’s governor, a working governor and somebody who has raised the bar in governance. It is very satisfying.

“I am not flattering him. He knows me. We were together in the Federal Executive Council and I know what he can do. When I heard he was coming back again as governor, I knew it wouldn’t be flattering to say that you have gotten yourself a real leader of substance. Somebody that can take Rivers State to the next level.”

He commended Rivers governor for embarking on pro-people projects and programmes for the good of Rivers people.

“All the projects and programmes of Governor Wike are touching the communities. He has deepened community relations.

“He has the courage more than all of us as governors to say it the way it should be done. Whatever is being done is not for Governor Wike. It is to leave legacies. He has created the required cash flow and is deploying resources as it should be,” he said.

He lauded Governor Wike for always staying in the state to attend to needs of the people.

He also praised the governor for building a strong network with Rivers stakeholders to stabilise governance for the good of the people.

“The second thing that I am borrowing from Wike is stake holding. You can see His Excellency, the former governor and other leaders. They are always with him.

“I have borrowed this from this young gentleman. Honestly, when there is stake holding, it will reduce tension and pressure. It will relieve us of suspicion,” he said.

Wike thanked the people for always working together, saying the name of the new flyover bridge should not be a source of conflict.

“There is no need to fight over the name of the flyover bridge. You have always worked together and you will always work together. We must live together in peace and what is important is that there is a flyover bridge.”

He reiterated that the flyover bridge would create employment for the people in the course of the next 16 months.

“This flyover bridge will create jobs. I have asked Julius Berger to ensure that the sub-contractors for this project are Rivers people. Rivers money for Rivers people.”

He warned youths against disrupting the execution of the project, saying that the State Government would deal decisively with anyone that hinders the progress of work.

He charged the paramount rulers of the host communities to ensure they maintain the peace during the construction of the flyover bridge.

He said countdown to the delivery of the project started on the day government paid Julius Berger three days ago.