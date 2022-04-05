By Lukman Olabiyi

Some residents of Ogudu in Kosofe Council Area of Lagos State have cried out to Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, to protect them from the illegal activities of land grabbers.

In the petition written on their behalf by a lawyer, Gabriel Olumide Ibiwoye, the landlords claimed that sometime in 2010, they bought a parcel of land at Ogudu, along Ibadan – Oworonsoki Expressway from the Fashola Chieftaincy family.

Upon the purchase of the land, the said Fashola family executed a Deed of Assignment for all the landlords in respect of the said parcel of land after the necessary fee was paid.

Subsequently, the landlords took possession and built a perimeter fence round their parcel of land and, thereafter, processed and obtained a Certificate of Occupancy at the Lagos State Lands Registry.

Ibiwoye stated that the Certificate of Occupancy issued by the Lagos State Government, in respect to the Deed of Assignment obtained from the Fashola Family, was registered as No. 56 in page 56 of Volume 2003” of lands Registry, Lagos.

The landlords expressed dismay at the manner at which the case is being handled by the state Ministry of Justice, which is supposed to be protector of law after writing and furnishing the ministry with relevant legal documents to affirm ownership.

Despite the ministry’s acknowledgement of the landlords’ petition in respect of the case which was received on behalf of the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, on May 21, 2021, with tag no: LJ/DASS/10597, by Komolafe Olanrewaju, the ministry was yet to take any action, the petitioner alleged.

Spokesman of the Landlords, Wale Oyekoya, said they were in shock at the magnitude of the malicious damage done to their properties and structures on the land by Ajibola, who even with impunity threatened to mercilessly deal with any of the landlords who tries to challenge him on the referred land, despite their several petitions in the past.

Mr. Oyekoya said that the delay in getting justice affirms Ajibola’s comments.

However, when contacted, Ajibola said that there was no truth in the claim. He emphasised that the land was allocated to him by the Lagos State government.